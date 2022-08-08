Unifty Price Reaches $0.60 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $141,455.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 239.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

