UniLend (UFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,733.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00068795 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.