uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $22.01. uniQure shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 10,549 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

uniQure Trading Down 31.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $817.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after buying an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

