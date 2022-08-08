United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

