United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $221.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
