UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $841,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 314,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,578,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,079,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,080,385,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $539.15. 19,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $506.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

