Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $228.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 86,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.