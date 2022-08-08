Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,197,093 shares.The stock last traded at $21.95 and had previously closed at $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 7.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 102.3% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 185,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,576 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

