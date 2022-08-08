Vabble (VAB) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Vabble has a market cap of $1.83 million and $48,154.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

