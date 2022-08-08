Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $463,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.90. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,642. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

