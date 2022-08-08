Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 4.7%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 1,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Valhi Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

