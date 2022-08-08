VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Trimmed by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $34.90. 305,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,486. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

