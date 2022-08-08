Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,130 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $154.82. 26,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

