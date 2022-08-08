Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.05. 3,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

