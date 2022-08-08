Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Reduced by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $41,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,407. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.36.

