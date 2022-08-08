Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 241.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBR opened at $163.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

