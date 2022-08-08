Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 949,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.72. 309,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.73 and its 200-day moving average is $383.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

