Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $381.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

