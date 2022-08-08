Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 6,170,662 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,162,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
