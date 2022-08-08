Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.84. 89,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

