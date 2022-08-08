Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,381.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $39.65 or 0.00166716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and $10,381.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.