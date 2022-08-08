Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $253.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $296.99 and last traded at $293.61, with a volume of 31497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $288.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

