Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered to Sell at Fearnley Fonds

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.69 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

