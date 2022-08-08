Vetri One Day Volume Reaches $78.00 (VLD)

Vetri (VLD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00131812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Vetri Profile

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global.

Buying and Selling Vetri

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

