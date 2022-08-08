ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.98

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 32679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

