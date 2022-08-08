Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 184,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. Viad has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

