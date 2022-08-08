Vidya Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $2.70 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,064,082 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

