VIMworld Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.11 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $81,063.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 187% against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

