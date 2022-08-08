Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

