VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 10.9%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. 7,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VTEX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

VTEX Stock Up 11.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $861.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

