Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.13.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day moving average is $169.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

