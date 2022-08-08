W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.22-$5.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $85.44 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,595,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,152,000 after purchasing an additional 141,641 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

