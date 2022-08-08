W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $561.78

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $561.78 and last traded at $560.05, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $556.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.