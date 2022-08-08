W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.74 billion.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $556.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $556.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $518.57.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

