Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.74 million and $3,077.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001852 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,842,262 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

