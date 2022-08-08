Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 182,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,629. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.