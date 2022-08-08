Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.50. 104,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,051. The stock has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

