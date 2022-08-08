Wayfair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 19,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 13,488 call options.

W traded up $7.94 on Monday, reaching $70.25. 128,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

