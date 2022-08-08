Wayfinding Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 73,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 286,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,093,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $380.13. 313,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

