Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period.

DIAL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

