Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after buying an additional 1,118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after buying an additional 796,051 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.02. 11,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

