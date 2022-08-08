Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.67. 83,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,923. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

