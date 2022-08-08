Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 189,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.08. 354,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

