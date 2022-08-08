Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,835 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,725. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.