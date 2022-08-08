WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

