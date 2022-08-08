WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 421 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.15 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.67.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.