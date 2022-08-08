WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.99 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

