WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

