WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG opened at $145.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.