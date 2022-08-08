WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $49.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

