WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
